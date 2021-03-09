For now, county to focus on current priority population for vaccines

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced late last week that beginning on Monday, March 8, vaccines could be administered to individuals age 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions, that are or may be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

However, in Crawford County, public heath will continue to focus on Phase 1B tiers 1 and 2, and Phase 1A, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health announced on its Facebook page.

Priority populations in phases are people age 65 and older, healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, first responders, PK-12 school staff, registered/licensed childcare providers, early childhood educators and individuals with disabilities who are in group living, working or habilitation setting and staff who work with them.

The public health office said it will issue announcements when it is able to move into the other populations, such as people with underlying health conditions.

Along with the other priority populations, Crawford County Public Health last week began vaccinating workers at the county’s manufacturing and food processing facilities, using a one-time allocation of 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.