A memorial service for Frank Hawley, 87, will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat Hawley, of Denison; children, Janelle Patterson, of Cape Coral, Florida, Greg Hawley, of Denison, and Erica Wagner, of Elkhorn, Nebraska; one granddaughter; and a brother, Charles Hawley, of Vail.