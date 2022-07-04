 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Hawley

  • 0

A memorial service for Frank Hawley, 87, will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

He died Friday, July 1, at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat Hawley, of Denison; children, Janelle Patterson, of Cape Coral, Florida, Greg Hawley, of Denison, and Erica Wagner, of Elkhorn, Nebraska; one granddaughter; and a brother, Charles Hawley, of Vail.

Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Hawley

A memorial service for Frank Hawley will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are developing heatwave-resistant plants amid worsening climate crisis