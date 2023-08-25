Harlan — Fresh Road Media presents a unique and engaging weekly outreach featuring professional broadcaster and public speaker, Emilee Danielson.

To encourage and strengthen today’s Christians, Fresh Road Media proudly presents “NO Apology with Emilee & Chris," an online outreach featuring various teachings, podcasts, blogs, listener interaction and a wide range of special guests. Along with a healthy dose of laughter, it’s designed specifically to build up and encourage Christians for the rapidly changing culture in which we now live.

“I’ve done several projects with Chris and Emilee and we always have fun," said Al Robertson of Duck Dynasty.

“People are inspired to get more serious about defending the gospel,” said Steve Biondo, president of Tim Tebow Foundation.

Resources are free and can be accessed through freshroadmedia.com or any place you go to hear your favorite podcasts.

Broadcast veterans Emilee Danielson, along with Chris Danielson and Mike Shaw, provide Biblical teaching and insight into culture, news headlines and Biblical principals that will help believers navigate this modern culture of demanding schedules and information overload. See how the Bible relates to the world around us, and be up lifted by the hope that is found in Jesus Christ.