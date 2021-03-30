Frideres, COO for Gov. Reynolds, keynote speaker for virtual Women in Business luncheon

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County announced that Denison native Taryn Frideres will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Women in Business Luncheon on Wednesday, April 21.

Frideres is the chief operating officer for the administration of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Women in Business Luncheon will take place virtually on Zoom on from 12-1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 each and include a $10 voucher that may be redeemed at a variety of local CDC member restaurants. The premium event sponsors include Broadway Dental, Cobalt Credit Union and Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

The theme for this year’s luncheon is “Faith over Fear.”

“We are very excited and honored to have Taryn join us at this event to share her experience in leadership,” said Rachel Desy, office manager at the CDC. “Taryn is a 2003 graduate of Denison High School and has served in many roles across the federal government.

“Our goal is for attendees to leave the event feeling inspired and we know that Taryn’s message will be very uplifting.”

The CDC will present two Women in Business awards - the “Emerging Woman in Business” and “Businesswoman of the Year.”