Fries pleads guilty to 1st degree theft

The plea document says that Fries has to agree to understanding a number of conditions, as follow.

 That the court is not bound by the plea agreement and may sentence her up to the maximum sentence provided by law, and if the court does not accept the plea agreement, Fries may withdraw her guilty plea.

 That the maximum sentence for the charge to which she is pleading guilty is a prison term of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $13,600 and a minimum fine of $1,375.

 If the deferred judgment is granted, a civil penalty of $687.50 will be assessed.

 She will pay a 15% crime services surcharge unless the fine or penalty are suspended.

 That she waives her right to make a statement to the court prior to sentencing in mitigation of punishment.

 That she has no right of appeal of a guilty plea except if she alleges good cause and/or a defect in the plea proceeding or improper denial of a motion in arrest of judgment, she will have 30 days to file a written application for permission to appeal and an application to authorize a transcript prepared at state expense.