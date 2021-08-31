From morning to night - Dow City Fun Days is Sunday

“In years past, Dow City has had fun days but this is something a little bit different,” said Pat Brink.

Brink is a member of the board of the Dow City Community Building, which is sponsoring the event.

She said her husband, Kenny, used to be involved with the Arion Buffalo Days event.

“We kind of wanted to have another time when we could serve buffalo burgers, and Dow City was very enthusiastic about it,” Brink said. “They wanted another event for their citizens and local community. We took lots of different past events and merged them all into what we hope is one fun day for the community.”

People are ready to get out and have some fun, she said.

“They’ve been cooped up for the past year; we’ve had to cancel a lot of events and we’re hoping maybe this will be a good start, a good omen for the future,” Brink said.

“We have adult games and activities, as well as activities for children, and we’re hoping that they will bring their families out and have a wonderful day from morning until night.”