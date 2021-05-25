From the ground up: basement quote approved for housing agency’s project

Crawford said the city sent the plans and quote forms to at least four area contractors and Frazier Contracting, owned by Steve Frazier, was the only business that sent one back. Crawford continued that Steve Frazier did not know that others were not submitting a sealed quote, so he felt comfortable with the procurement process.

The engineer’s estimate for the basement was $40,000.

Crawford also addressed the amount of the quote compared to the scope of the work. The work includes building an egress window into the back side of the basement, cutting a foundation drain that will empty into a sump pit in the basement and cutting in a floor drain that will be tied into another sump pit. The work also includes pouring the basement floor and building the basement steps.

“We still feel the budget will come in at or under $160,000,” said Crawford.

He added that the city council approved the housing agency to spend $165,000 from the city’s low- to moderate-income fund.