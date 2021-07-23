Wes Nordquist (left), Availa Bank Vice-President and Loan Officer, and Jay Mendlik, Denison market president, presented a check for $2,000 from Availa Bank to the Crawford County Fair Association on Wednesday. Jan Henningsen accepted the check for the fair association. Photo by Dan Mundt
Funding for the fair
