Funding for the fair
Funding for the fair

Funding the fair

Wes Nordquist (left), Availa Bank Vice-President and Loan Officer, and Jay Mendlik, Denison market president, presented a check for $2,000 from Availa Bank to the Crawford County Fair Association on Wednesday. Jan Henningsen accepted the check for the fair association. Photo by Dan Mundt

