Fundraiser and matching funds from Smith Vending to help nature center

Jerrod Wax, manager of the Denison branch of Smith Vending, presents a check to Kelly Sonnichsen, Crawford County naturalist. Smith Vending owners Ashilyn Sunderman and Rod Nester challenged their managers to organize fundraising events and to give the proceeds to a charity of their choice. Wax organized a drive-through breakfast in November which raised $5,000 from the 456 breakfasts that were served. Smith Vending matched the $5,000. Wax said the nature center in Crawford County was his charity of choice because it had not been able to have its regular fundraising events in 2019 – the Easter egg hunt, the Independence Day carnival and the fall festival. The breakfast fundraiser was helped out by Monogram Foods, which donated the bacon, and Walmart, which donated the pancake batter. The rest of the materials needed were donated by Smith Vending and by Wax and his family. Sonnichsen said the proceeds and matching funds from Smith Vending’s fundraiser, and a grant received this fall from the Monogram Foundation, will be put toward redoing the pond and the rest of the outdoor area on the south side of the nature center. A natural play area will be part of the renovation. Photo by Gordon Wolf