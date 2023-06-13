Steve Gonnerman
Visitation for 66-year-old Steve Gonnerman of Charter Oak will be held 1:00 – 2:00 P.M, Thursday, June 15 at Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak with inurnment to follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. He passed away Sunday, June 11 at CHI Health in Missouri Valley.
Survivors include his daughter, Nycole (Tom) Ganzhorn of Woodbine; five grandchildren; sister, Rhonda (Ryan) Kragel of Schleswig; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.