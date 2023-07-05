Funeral notice

Funeral Services for 89-year-old Clarion Holdsworth of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, July 10 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 9. She passed away Sunday, July 2 at Gracewell in Denison.