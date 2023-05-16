Wilbur "Will" A. Whited
May 29, 1932 - May 12, 2023
Formerly of Denison, Iowa, late of Cornelius, Oregon
Wilbur "Will" A. Whited
May 29, 1932 - May 12, 2023
Formerly of Denison, Iowa, late of Cornelius, Oregon
The Monarchs boy’s tennis team will send two players to the state tournament after last week’s action, while the girls’ season came to a close…
After what started as a rough week the Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team still claimed a share of the Hawkeye 10 conference title, despite a …
Denison-Schleswig’s boy’s golf season wrapped on Wednesday while the girls are preparing for the regional tournament this Wednesday.