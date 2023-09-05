Funeral Services for 103 year-old Laura Langholdt of Ricketts will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 7 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with a private family committal service at 1:30 p.m. in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Soldier Township in Charter Oak. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 6 with a prayer service starting at 7:00 P.M. She passed away Sunday, September 3 at Gracewell in Denison.