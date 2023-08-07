Funeral Notice

Mass of Christian Burial for 79-year-old Georgia Hickey Roeder of Arthur will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 AM prior to Mass. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla. She passed away Sunday, August 6 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Roeder of Arthur; 3 sons: Doug (Diana) Wiges and Dave (Carol) Wiges all of Denison, and Dennis (Lisa) Wiges of Belton, Texas; 4 step-children: Nancy (Steve) Schug of Ida Grove, Rick Roeder of Odebolt, Jeff Roeder and Terry Roeder both of Arthur; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, LaVonne Brogan of Sergeant Bluff; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.