Private Graveside Service for 93-year-old Alice Cox of Denison will be held Monday, July 3 in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. She passed away Wednesday, June 28 at her home in Denison.

Survivors include her four daughters: Deborah Crist and her husband Jeff of Illinois, Kandy Goslar of Denison, Carol Canada of Illinois, and Brenda Carlson and her husband Lonnie of Ute; one granddaughter; six grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.