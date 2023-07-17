Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 77-year-old Gloria Vaughn of Denison will be held 3:00 P.M, Saturday, July 22 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. She passed away Friday, July 14 at her home in Denison.
Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca Friedrichsen and Logan McCullough of Schleswig and Rebecca's husband, Bruce Friedrichsen of Vail; one son, Robert Vaughn of Denison; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.