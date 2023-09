Celebration of Life for 75-year-old Toni Jepsen of Vail will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 12 at Grace Free Church in Denison. Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Monday, September 11 at Grace Free Church in Denison. She passed away Tuesday, September 5 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.

Survivors include her husband Roger Jepsen of Vail; children and stepchildren: Tiffany (Randy) Burk of Connecticut, Ainsley (Kurt) Brungardt of Westside, Todd (Joleen) Jepsen of Ida Grove, Troy (Kari) Jepsen of Ankeny, Travis (Crystal) Jepsen of Sioux City and Jonathan (Diane) Hanson of Raymond; sisters: Barbara (Jerry) Younge of Arkansas and Deanna (Jim) Langenfeld of Buck Grove; sister-in-law: Judy Wilson of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.