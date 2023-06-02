Funeral Services for 78-year-old Dale Kinney of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 6 at United Presbyterian Church in Denison with burial in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 5. He passed away Wednesday, May 31 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Penny Kinney of Denison; three daughters: Kelly and her husband Alan Weltz of Denison, Brandy Kinney of Grimes, and Amanda and her husband Dathan Loger of Odebolt; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald “Butch” Kinney and his wife Laura Faye of Vail; brothers-in-law, Gerald Riley of Whiting and Eric Olson and his wife Rev. Jennifer Olson of Storm Lake; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kinney of Anchorage, Alaska, Karen and her husband Steve Schaben of Denison, and Abby and her husband Bob Hull of Ottawa, Kansas; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.