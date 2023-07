Gene Allen Wheatley, age 79, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away at his home on July 5th, 2023. Gene was born on February 17th, 1944.

Gene is survived by his wife Genelle of 57 years, and his children Gary Wheatley of Fulton, MO., and Gloria Murphy (Robert) of Reno, NV. Three Grandchildren; Kendal Allen (Philicity Sivley), Gayle Mastbergen (Grant), Tim Allen, and two great-grandchildren.