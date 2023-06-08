Arrangements & Services For
John “Jack” R. Smith - Age 81
Who died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 10, 2023-11:00A.M.
Dow City Cemetery - Dow City, Iowa
Inurnment
Dow City Cemetery - Dow City, Iowa
Survivors include his wife Kathy Smith of Columbia, SC; daughters Rachel Smith, Sarah Smith, and Erin Smith;
nephew Todd Egan of San Jose, CA
For further information contact Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home at 712-263-4151 or 800-447-2588 or visit www.pauleyjones.com