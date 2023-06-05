Dr. Thomas Fake
Funeral Services for 82-year-old Dr. Thomas Fake of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, June 9 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5;00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 8. He passed away Friday June 2 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Survivors include his wife, Idamae Fake of Denison; children: Randi White of Florida, Dani Fake of Colorado, Robert Carmichael of Wyoming, Stephen (Sheila) Brandenburg of Tennessee, Diane (Keith) Winey of Dallas Center, and Debra (Scott) Vosika (pronounced VOSS-E-KA) of Omaha; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.