Funeral Services for 82-year-old Dr. Thomas Fake of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, June 9 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5;00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 8. He passed away Friday June 2 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.