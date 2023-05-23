Helen Haase
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Helen Haase of Denison will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation starting at 9:30 to service time. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. She passed away Friday, May 19 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her three sons: Douglas Haase and his wife, Deborah; David Haase and his wife, Michele; and Daniel Haase and his wife, Jackie, all of Denison; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.