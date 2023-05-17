Dustin Pope
Celebration of Life for 32-year-old Dustin Pope of Schleswig will be held 12:00 P.M, Saturday, May 20 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery in Kiron. He passed away Monday, May 15 at his home in Schleswig.
Survivors include his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Kluver of Kiron; aunts: Kathy Pope and friend Don Diersen of Kiron, Kristy and her husband Jim Munden of Nebraska, and Bonnie and her husband Bill Harper of Denison; many cousins, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.