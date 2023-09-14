Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 94-year-old Kenneth Winsor of Schleswig will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, September 18 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M, Sunday, September 17. He passed away Monday, September 11 at Gracewell in Denison.