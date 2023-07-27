Visitation with Family Greeting Friends for 73 year old Thomas Gustafson of Denison will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. Fellowship will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Denison. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 also at the church with interment to follow in the Danway Cemetery in Kirkman. He passed away Tuesday, July 25, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.