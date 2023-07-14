Funeral notice

Mass of Christian Burial for 56-year-old Leo Welsh of Vail will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 20 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment in the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 19. He passed away Sunday. July 9.
Survivors include his three children: Kassidy Welsh and fiancé, Christopher Siemer of Denison, Tanner Welsh (Madison Struck) of Charter Oak, and Tyler Welsh of Harlan; mother, Mary Welsh of Vail; brother, Daniel Welsh of Nebraska; Thresia Riley of Carroll; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.