Funeral notice

Mass of Christian Burial for 56-year-old Leo Welsh of Vail will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 20 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with inurnment in the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 19. He passed away Sunday. July 9.