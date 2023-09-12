Funeral Notice

Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Ellen McLaughlin formerly of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 16 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. She passed away Saturday, September 9 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
Survivors include 3 sons: Dean (Jeriann) McLaughlin of Huxley, Larry (Molly) McLaughlin of Ankeny and Scott (Lynn) McLaughlin of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.