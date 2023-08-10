Funeral Notice

Jerry Ray Pierce

Jerry passed away Monday July 31st at his home in Denison Iowa surrounded by his family.

He was born December 4th 1951 to Bonnie and Raymond Pierce

He leaves behind his loving wife Barb Pierce of Denison two daughters Bobbi and husband (Felipe) Garcia, Tammie Naberhaus and significant other Delaine Peterson of Manning. One sister Judy Frye of Denison and One brother Danny Craig of Fort Collins Colorado as well as 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, one prodigal son Shawn Ewoldt and many other relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life at Jerry’s favorite place 1711 3rd Ave South Denison Iowa in the garage on Saturday August 12th starting at 1 p.m.