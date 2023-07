Celebration of Life for 76-year-old Terry Schrader of Lake City will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M, Thursday, July 6 at the Lake City Community Building in Lake City. Private Graveside Services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, July 7 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. He passed away Thursday, June 29 at Stewart Memorial Hospital in Lake City.