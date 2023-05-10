Funeral notice

Abraham Wol

Funeral Services for 40-year-old Abraham Wol of Denison will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. He passed away April 28 in Sioux City. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.

Jim Christensen

Memorial Services for 74-year-old Jim Christensen of Denison will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. He passed away Tuesday, May 2, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.