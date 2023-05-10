Funeral notice

Abraham Wol
Funeral Services for 40-year-old Abraham Wol of Denison will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. He passed away April 28 in Sioux City. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.
Jim Christensen
Memorial Services for 74-year-old Jim Christensen of Denison will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. He passed away Tuesday, May 2, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Christensen of Denison; son, Brian Christensen and his wife Kathryn of Denison; daughter, Becky and her husband Mitch Carlyle of Adel; 5 grandchildren; sisters: Joan and her husband Marvin Lundstedt of Fontenelle and Janice Christensen of Denison; mother-in-law, Pearl Holbrook of Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Lynn Christensen of Colorado, Vickie Leu of Nebraska, and Peggy and her husband Howard Speck of Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Robert Leu and his wife Stacy of Nebraska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.