Funeral Services for 79-year-old Judy Hintz of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 15 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, August 14. She passed away Thursday, August 10 at her home in Denison.