Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 92-year-old Marilyn Pirwitz of Charter Oak will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 14 at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial in the parish cemetery. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 13 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. She passed away Sunday, September 10 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.