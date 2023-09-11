Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 92-year-old Marilyn Pirwitz of Charter Oak will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 14 at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial in the parish cemetery. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 13 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. She passed away Sunday, September 10 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her twin daughters: Karen (Eugene) Mohr of Vail and Kay (Carl) Domsch of Nebraska; 4 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty Meeves of Dunlap and Margaret (Ervin) Moeller of Denison; three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Groth of Denison, Marlys Groth of Denison, and Marlene (Groth) Schneider of Denison; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.