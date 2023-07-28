Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 75-year-old Curtis Schultz of Schleswig will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, July 31. He passed away Thursday, July 27 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.