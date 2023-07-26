Funeral Services for 99-year-old Clayton Meyer of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, July 31 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial in the Westside Cemetery in Westside. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M., Sunday, July 30. He passed away Monday, July 24 at Gracewell in Denison.