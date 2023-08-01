Funeral Notice

Virginia Nelson, formerly of Kiron and Denison, passed away peacefully July 14, 2023 surrounded by family in Indianapolis, IN. Virginia was born July 16, 1926 on a farm near Odebolt. Virginia moved to Greenwood, IN 2 yrs ago to be closer to family. Every day was a gift.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Beverly (Brent) Huldeen of Greenwood, IN, sister Elaine Duell of Brentwood, TN, lil bother Wayne (Marge) Johnson of Kenosha, WI, grandsons Mitch (Erin) Nelson of Lawton, IA, Phil (Suzi) Huldeen of Indianapolis, IN, granddaughters Sarah (Jerry) Rafferty of Trafalgar, IN and Ruth (Phil) Jensen of Columbus, IN and eight great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.