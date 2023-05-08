Visitation for 45-year-old Nathan Mulligan of Omaha will be held 9:00 -10:00 AM, Thursday, May 11 at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a Graveside Service to follow at 10:30 AM at Oakland Cemetery in Denison. He passed away May 3.
Survivors include his brother, John C. "JC" Mulligan of Denison; three aunts: Connie Mulligan of Deloit, San (Doug) Swanger of Le Mars; Shelli (Keith) Bebee of Luton; several cousins, other family members and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.