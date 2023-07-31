Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 85-year-old Janice Klinker of Charter Oak will be held 10:30 A.M, Friday, August 4 at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. She passed away Friday, July 28 at Gracewell in Denison.
Survivors include four daughters: Laurie Thornley of Odebolt, Michelle (John) Bernholtz of Denison, Tammy Klinker of Charter Oak and Angela (Karl) Albertsen of Manning; son, David (Jill) Klinker of Charter Oak; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Ardis Weber of Battle Creek; and sister-in-law, Lois Ernst of Denison. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.