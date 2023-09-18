Mass of Christian Burial for 84-year-old Patricia Svoboda formerly of Denison, will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She passed away Thursday, September 14 in Ashland, Nebraska.

Survivors include three sons: Jim (Susan) Svoboda of Missouri, Bob Svoboda of Omaha, and Mike (Jennifer) Svoboda of California; two grandchildren: two brothers: Fred (Pam) Spale and Duane (Jan) Spale, both of Nebraska; many other relatives and friends.Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.

_____________________________________________________________

Mass of Christian Burial for 63-year-old Susan Wendt of Denison, will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. She passed away Tuesday, September 12 Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.