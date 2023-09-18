Mass of Christian Burial for 84-year-old Patricia Svoboda formerly of Denison, will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She passed away Thursday, September 14 in Ashland, Nebraska.
Survivors include three sons: Jim (Susan) Svoboda of Missouri, Bob Svoboda of Omaha, and Mike (Jennifer) Svoboda of California; two grandchildren: two brothers: Fred (Pam) Spale and Duane (Jan) Spale, both of Nebraska; many other relatives and friends.Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.
_____________________________________________________________
Mass of Christian Burial for 63-year-old Susan Wendt of Denison, will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. She passed away Tuesday, September 12 Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
People are also reading…
Survivors include husband, Jeff Wendt Sr. of Denison; son, Jeff Wendt Jr. of Duncombe; daughter, Rebecca of Glenwood; one grandson; siblings: Paul Mueggenberg and Karen Bertrand of Des Moines, Allen Mueggenberg of Quapaw, OK; Barbara Stevens and husband Rodney of Heber Springs, AR; Steven Mueggenberg and wife Karrie of Quapaw, OK, Sharon Rooney and Tom Mueggenberg and wife Theresa all of Joplin, MO; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.