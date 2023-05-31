Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ron Nollen

Funeral services for 83-year-old Ron Nollen of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia with burial in the parish cemetery. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 to 7 P.M., Friday, June 2. He passed away Saturday, May 27 at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include three children: Ann (Don) Motley of Eagle Grove, Kathy Finney of Colorado and Randy Nollen of Westphalia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Nollen of Harlan; many other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Lee Rasmussen

Funeral Services for 78-year-old Lee Rasmussen of Ames will be held 11 AM, Thursday, June 1, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Ames with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery in Ames. He passed away Friday, May 26 at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, Iowa.