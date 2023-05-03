Mary Hugg

Celebration of Life for 100-year-old Mary Hugg of Denison will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6 at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. She passed away January 2023 at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her three children: John (Amelia) Hugg of Des Moines, Jim (Mary Jo) Hugg of Denison, and Mary Bak of Red Oak; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.

Robert Bradley

Robert Bradley passed away April 28, 2023. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday May 6, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa.

Russell Mefferd

Russell Mefferd, 59 died in an automobile accident by Battle Creek on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Fouts Funeral Home of Dunlap and Woodbine.

Roger E. Johnson

Roger E. Johnson, age 75, of Ute, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as the result of a farm accident near Ute, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ute, Iowa. Rev. Nathan Peitsch will officiate. Committal services will follow in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Eulogy readings and family remarks at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at armstrongfuneral.com.

Elaine Gunderson

Celebration of Life for 78-year-old Elaine Gunderson of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday May 4 at Grace Free Church in Denison with inurnment in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at Grace Free Church in Denison. She passed away Saturday, April 29 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.