Barbara McKillip

Arrangements & Services For Barbara McKillip - Age 58 - Who died on Monday, May 22, 2023

Visitation

Thursday, May 25, 2023 - 9:00 - 11:00 AM

Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Denison, Iowa

Funeral Service

Thursday, May 25, 2023 - 11:00 AM

Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Denison, Iowa

Interment

Crawford Heights Memory Garden

Denison, Iowa

Survivors include her daughters Lily McKillip, Binnie McKillip, and Sidnie McKillip; sister Becky (Dave) Steinbach; nephew Nathan Steinbach; nieces Natalie Steinbach and Emily Steinbach; uncle Lee Poleske; Cousins, family, and friends.

For further information contact Pauley Jones Funeral Home at 263-4151 or 1-800-831-6805 or visit www.pauleyjones.com

Arlene R. Brummel

Arrangements & Services For Arlene R. Brummel - Age 84 - Who died on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Visitation

Friday, May 26, 2023 – 9:00 -11:00AM

First United Methodist Church –Denison, Iowa

Funeral Service

Friday, May 26, 2023-11:00A.M.

First United Methodist Church - Denison, Iowa

Inurnment

At a later date

Survivors include her children Jeff Nelson of Schleswig, IA; Brad Nelson of Denison, IA; step - children GayLynne Roon of Loveland, CO; Donna Pfretzschner of Palisade, CO; Ron Brummel of Denver, CO; Robert Brummel of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Christopher Nelson (Annie Hauge) of Indianola, IA; Katelyn (Eric) Griffith of Moline, IL; Spencer (Annelise) Nelson of Reno, NV; Hayley Nelson of Reno, NV; great grandchild Lincoln Nelson; many other family and friends.