Games and academic awards end school year at DHS

Denison High School (DHS) ended its school year on Friday with a luau-themed celebration. Staff and students were all given leis and some were even decked out in grass skirts. The students entered the gym through a tunnel of staff where they were high-fived and pumped-up before the event started.
The program alternated academic awards, Hawaiian-themed games and trivia questions.
The games included Beach Ball Relay, Beach Blanket Musical Towels, Hula Hoop Pass, Volcano Shoe Pile, Limbo and Tug of War. The juniors were victorious with 56 points followed closely by the sophomores with 52 points. Third place went to the staff with 30 points and the freshmen were fourth with 23 points.
Following are the nominees and recipients for the academic awards
Math award nominees: Jacob Bruck, Jenna Currier, Estela Lupian, Brianna Musgrave, Colin Reis and Christian Schmadeke. Recipient: Colin Reis.
Art award nominees: Carlos Alvarenga, Gustavo Alvarez, Yulisa Barroso, Angela Garcia, Hailey Meseck and Tammy Thongvanh. Recipient: Carlos Alvarenga.
Foreign language award nominees: Kaitlyn Bruhn, Quinlan Bygness, Estela Lupian, Jocelyn Ramos and Colin Reis. Recipient: Jocelyn Ramos.
Social studies award nominees: Montserrat Chavez, Kaiden Krajicek, Jinessa Lewis, Emma Reisz and Jasmine Wehr. Recipient: Jinessa Lewis.
Technology award nominees: Luis A. Garcia, Leo Moreno, Danny Saldana, Sophia Smith, Preston Tremblay and Roslyn Velasquez. Recipient: Danny Saldana.
Instrumental music nominees: Jared Haberberger, Estela Lupian, Christell Salazar, Hanry Santamaria, Christian Schmadeke and Adrian Velazquez-Nieto. Recipient: Adrian Velazquez-Nieto.
Agriculture award nominees: Elizabeth Alcazar, Saige Berens, Elsie Jenkinson, Brittany Krajicek and Delaney Lutz. Recipient: Saige Berens.
Language arts award nominees: Taya Adams, Kelly Arriaza, Jacob Boelter, Emily Espinosa, Shelby Kastner and Gracie Schurke. Recipient: Jacob Boelter.
Business awards nominees: Whitlee Auen, Lauren Bowker, Easton Emery, Emma Schurke, Gracie Schurke and Jaxon Wessel. Recipient: Lauren Bowker.
Science department award nominees: Adalis Boeck, Jacob Bruck, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Ellen Gonzalez, Alberto Ramirez and Jorge Zuniga. Recipient: Adalis Boeck.
Physical education award nominees: Manny Alcaraz, Maria Perez, Jocelyn Ramos, Jonathan Valle, Jordan Von Tersch and Jasmine Wehr. Recipient: Jordan Von Tersch.
Most motivated award nominees: Caitlyn Anderson, Adrian Chavez, Westley Summers and Alan Vargas. Recipient: Adrian Chavez.
English language learner award nominees: Montserrat Chavez, Violeta Garcia, Jennifer Moreno, Homaicela Quintana, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Lomeli Sanchez. Recipient: Homaicela Quintana.
Vocal music award nominees: Elizabeth Cary, Emily Espinosa and Shelby Kastner. Recipient: Emily Espinosa.
Industrial tech award nominees: Irene Alvarez, Juan Ayala, Jacob Bruck, Guadalupe Garcia-Paz, Sofia Guzman and Adrian Velazquez-Nieto. Recipient: Irene Alvarez.
Performing arts nominees: Kelly Arriaza, Shelby Kastner, Chloe Koch, Antonio Rodriguez, Chritell Salazar and Hailee Shull. Nominees: Antonio Rodriguez.
Family and consumer science award nominees: Maggie Hennings, Chloe Koch, Aiviana Luna and Hailey Meseck. Recipient: Hailey Meseck.
The final academic award was the Dean’s Award. The winner was Jonglei Chol.
The top 10 for each class, based on grade point averages, were also given special recognition.
Freshmen: Whitlee Auen, Easton Emery, Ellen Gonzalez, Sadie Haberberger, Addison Inman, Shelby Kastner, Chloe Koch, Brianna Musgrave, Kiana Schulz and Jorge Zuniga.
Sophomores: Lauren Bowker, Karly Broderson, Jacob Bruck, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Emily Espinoza, Alex Garcia, Brian Ibarra, Wyatt Randeris, Christian Schmadeke, Jonathan Valle and Anna Wiges.
Juniors: Gustavo Alvarez, Adalis Boeck, Jenna Currier, Colin Reis, Antonio Rodriguez, Genesis Rodriguez, Jinessa Lewis, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Gracie Schurke and Sophie Sonnichsen.