Games and academic awards end school year at DHS

Denison High School (DHS) ended its school year on Friday with a luau-themed celebration. Staff and students were all given leis and some were even decked out in grass skirts. The students entered the gym through a tunnel of staff where they were high-fived and pumped-up before the event started.

The program alternated academic awards, Hawaiian-themed games and trivia questions.

The games included Beach Ball Relay, Beach Blanket Musical Towels, Hula Hoop Pass, Volcano Shoe Pile, Limbo and Tug of War. The juniors were victorious with 56 points followed closely by the sophomores with 52 points. Third place went to the staff with 30 points and the freshmen were fourth with 23 points.

Following are the nominees and recipients for the academic awards

Math award nominees: Jacob Bruck, Jenna Currier, Estela Lupian, Brianna Musgrave, Colin Reis and Christian Schmadeke. Recipient: Colin Reis.

Art award nominees: Carlos Alvarenga, Gustavo Alvarez, Yulisa Barroso, Angela Garcia, Hailey Meseck and Tammy Thongvanh. Recipient: Carlos Alvarenga.

Foreign language award nominees: Kaitlyn Bruhn, Quinlan Bygness, Estela Lupian, Jocelyn Ramos and Colin Reis. Recipient: Jocelyn Ramos.