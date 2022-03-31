 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gari Anderson Waite

A funeral service for Gari Anderson Waite, 72, of Battle Creek, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Preddy Funeral Home located at 250 West Main Street in Orange, Virginia.

She died Saturday, March 26, at her home

Survivors include her children, John Curtis Waite, of Denison, and Gari-Ann Waite, of Manning; and brothers, Wesley Goodwin, of Granby, Connecticut, and Jon Anderson of Tavares, Florida.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, of Battle Creek, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

