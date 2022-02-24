 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Meseck

Memorial services for Gary Meseck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Wednesday, February 23, at the Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Alexia Meseck, of Oswego, Illinois, and Brandon Meseck, of Denison; three grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Reimer and Nancy Kline, both of Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

