Gazebo for Dow City Cemetery, floor resurfacing for Dow City Community Club benefit from grants

The Dow City Community Endowment announced that grants totaling $10,000 were awarded to Dow City projects.

It marks the second annual distribution from the community endowment fund established through the Crawford County Community Foundation in 2019.

The Dow City Cemetery Association received $5,000 for its welcoming gazebo project.

The Dow City Community Club received $5,000 for the resurfacing of the Community Building floor.

Only organizations providing services in Dow City were eligible to apply. All grantees demonstrated broad community support and met the criteria of being an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Dow City Community Endowment is dedicated to the improvement of the Dow City community by supporting unmet needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program was to fund projects that would have a permanent impact on, and in, the Dow City area.

The 2021 Dow City Community Endowment Fund Grant Committee members are Ace Ettleman, Deb Garrett, Ken Kahl, Andi Sharp and Joe Smith.