Funeral Services for Genevieve “Genny” Schurke, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Thursday, March 17, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her three children: Steve Schurke, of Kiron, Kevin Schurke, of Dow City, and Beverly Fink, of Denison; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Delbert Weis, of Council Bluffs.