Funeral services for Georgia Meseck, 77, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township in Charter Oak with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Hanover Township in Charter Oak.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak,

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, May 31, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.