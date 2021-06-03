 Skip to main content
Georgia Meseck
Funeral services for Georgia Meseck, 77, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township in Charter Oak with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Hanover Township in Charter Oak.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak,

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, May 31, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Meseck, of Charter Oak; children, Cory Abbott, of Denison, Colette Snyder, of Hartley, Colleen Lundquist, of Rossie, Chad Meseck, of Schleswig, and Heather Riessen, of Defiance; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nadine Palmer, of Papillion, Nebraska, Phyllis Segebart, of Denison, and David Gress, of Denison.

