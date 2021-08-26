 Skip to main content
Glen Aldag
Glen Aldag

Funeral services for Glen Aldag, 70, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Deloit with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, August 25, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include two children, Adam McKercher, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sarah Aldag, of Ida Grove; one granddaughter; and siblings, Gene Aldag and Judy Krause, both of Columbus, Nebraska, and Cindy Gray, of Deloit.

