Funeral services for Glen Aldag, 70, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Deloit with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, August 25, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.