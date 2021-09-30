 Skip to main content
Glen Quandt
Glen Quandt

Funeral services for Glen Quandt, 90, of Ute, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, September 29, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Survivors include two sons, Gordon Quandt, of Schleswig, and Garry Quandt, of Charter Oak; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

