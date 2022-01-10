Funeral services for Glen Wellendorf, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Deloit Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, January 9, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.