 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glen Wellendorf

  • 0

Funeral services for Glen Wellendorf, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Deloit Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, January 9, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Edrie Wellendorf, of Denison; children, Brian Wellendorf, of Clive, Glenda Bielenberg, of Deloit, and Kitty Caporale, of Harlan; seven grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; siblings, Virgina Slechta, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Clarice Wellendorf, of Davenport, Robert Wellendorf, of Elk Horn, Nebraska, and Donald Wellendorf, of Omaha, Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sherry L. McMullen

A funeral service for Sherry L. McMullen, 65, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Grace Church in Denison, with interment a…

Joseph Weed

Funeral services for Joseph Weed, 63, of Ute, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak with vis…

Marjorie Brown

Funeral services for Marjorie Brown, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison w…

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Recommended for you